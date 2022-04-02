Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 543 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IUSV. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,657.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5,371.4% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSV traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $76.20. The stock had a trading volume of 665,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,842. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $69.47 and a 1 year high of $78.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

