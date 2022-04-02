Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 266 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 136.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF alerts:

Shares of PXF traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.50. 56,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,693. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.34. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $42.31 and a 52 week high of $50.38.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.