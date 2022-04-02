Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 9,980 VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodman Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 988,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,116,000 after purchasing an additional 481,213 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,437,000. Madrona Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,619,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 520,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,217,000 after purchasing an additional 223,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceera Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,091,000.

FLTR traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $25.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,145. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.28. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.95 and a 12 month high of $26.20.

