Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.27. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.35.

NYSE OXY opened at $58.11 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $63.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $54.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.06.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In related news, CEO Vicki A. Hollub purchased 14,191 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $798,101.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 5.5% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 222,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $3,035,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 135,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,551.4% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 68,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 64,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 59.8% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 62,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 23,250 shares during the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

