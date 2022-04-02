Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oaktree Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $7.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.40. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $7.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 89.41%. The firm had revenue of $64.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 241.7% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 56.1% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. 63.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

