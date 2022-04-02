Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oaktree Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.17.
Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $7.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.40. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $7.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 241.7% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 56.1% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. 63.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile (Get Rating)
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.
