NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of NVE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

NASDAQ NVEC traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $54.50. 29,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,218. NVE has a 52-week low of $53.55 and a 52-week high of $81.42. The company has a market capitalization of $263.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.85.

NVE ( NASDAQ:NVEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 52.91% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.29 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVEC. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NVE during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of NVE by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 28,764 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of NVE by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 479,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,724,000 after acquiring an additional 28,556 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVE by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 20,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in NVE in the fourth quarter worth $984,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

