NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) CEO James Christopher Barry Sells 5,000 Shares

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $56.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.42. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.45 and a 52 week high of $72.61.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $302.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.92 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive during the third quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in NuVasive by 35.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in NuVasive by 3,406.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,139 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in NuVasive by 145.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in NuVasive in the third quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NuVasive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuVasive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

About NuVasive (Get Rating)

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

