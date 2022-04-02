Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.33.

Shares of NUE traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $149.26. 2,252,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,566,735. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $75.60 and a fifty-two week high of $157.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor will post 18.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total transaction of $2,459,816.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total value of $432,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,639 shares of company stock worth $4,096,302. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 312.7% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

