NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NVCR. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.38.

NovoCure stock traded up $4.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.66. The stock had a trading volume of 624,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,206. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.25. NovoCure has a twelve month low of $59.57 and a twelve month high of $232.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.53 and a beta of 0.86.

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.49 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 14.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NovoCure will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 2,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $167,188.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 5,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $368,197.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,843 shares of company stock worth $1,551,967 over the last quarter. 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in NovoCure by 1.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in NovoCure by 0.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,208,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) devices for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

