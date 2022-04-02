NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.50 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NovaGold Resources is a gold and copper company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska and Western Canada. The Company is rapidly moving to production at its hundred percent owned Nome Operations in Alaska, which includes Rock Creek, Big Hurrah and Nome Gold. NovaGold recently announced its partnership with Teck Cominco to build the Galore Creek copper-gold mine in northwestern British Columbia, with NovaGold and Teck Cominco each owning 50% of the project once Teck Cominco has completed its partnership requirements. “

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 price target on NovaGold Resources and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

NG stock opened at $7.97 on Wednesday. NovaGold Resources has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $10.45. The company has a quick ratio of 38.66, a current ratio of 38.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.41 and a beta of 0.65.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NovaGold Resources news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 22,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $151,993.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 51,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $391,967.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,570 shares of company stock valued at $703,044 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 208,645 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 75,983 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in NovaGold Resources by 2.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 118,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in NovaGold Resources by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 28,989 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in NovaGold Resources by 6.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,728 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NovaGold Resources (NG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.