NOV (NYSE:NOV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded NOV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America downgraded NOV from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. COKER & PALMER downgraded NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NOV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NOV stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,088,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,349,288. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.41. NOV has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $24.06. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of -31.11 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.57.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NOV will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of NOV by 6.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 158,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 10,286 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NOV by 13.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,923,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,437,000 after buying an additional 474,733 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of NOV during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,489,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of NOV by 605.3% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 935,954 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,270,000 after buying an additional 803,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NOV by 575.8% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 344,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after buying an additional 293,387 shares during the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

