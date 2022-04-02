NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NorthWestern stock traded up $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $61.11. The company had a trading volume of 343,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,377. NorthWestern has a 1 year low of $53.66 and a 1 year high of $70.80.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NorthWestern Company Profile (Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Articles

