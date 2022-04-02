Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

JWN stock opened at $27.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.33. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $43.80.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.19. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nordstrom by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,512,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,891 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group increased its position in Nordstrom by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 4,449,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $117,690,000 after purchasing an additional 577,248 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Nordstrom by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,313,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,564,000 after purchasing an additional 146,877 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nordstrom by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,948,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000,000 after purchasing an additional 711,193 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Nordstrom by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,806,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the Retail and Corporate/Other segments. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

