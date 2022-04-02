Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Get Nomura alerts:

Shares of NMR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.26. 1,055,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,525. Nomura has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of -28.40, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.57.

Nomura ( NYSE:NMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Nomura had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. On average, analysts predict that Nomura will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMR. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nomura during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Nomura in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Nomura by 8,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 11,049 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Nomura in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Optas LLC acquired a new stake in Nomura in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 7.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nomura (Get Rating)

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.