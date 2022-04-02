NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Trims Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 97.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 503,520 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 36,895.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,022,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,413 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,408,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 811,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,068,000 after buying an additional 385,038 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 169.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 439,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,833,000 after buying an additional 276,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,978,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $778,213,000 after buying an additional 163,153 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $249.60 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.78 and a 1-year high of $295.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $237.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.85.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.14. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 29.63%. The company had revenue of $802.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. FLEETCOR Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FLT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.38.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.