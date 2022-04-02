NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases New Stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BEPC. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of BEPC stock opened at $43.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.82. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

