NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 1,600 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 162,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,374,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 25,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.22.

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total transaction of $4,990,759.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 11,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $1,117,621.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 89,290 shares of company stock worth $8,558,443 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

TSN stock opened at $91.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.90. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.88 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.16%.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

