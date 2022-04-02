NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $2.83 Million Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 64,098 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 14,188 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $84.81 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $50.19 and a 52 week high of $87.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.91.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.48%.

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,364 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

