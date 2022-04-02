NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 395.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,158,000 after buying an additional 516,582 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 701,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,523,000 after buying an additional 7,341 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Summit Insights started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

CHKP opened at $139.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.85 and a 1-year high of $149.62. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.42 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

