NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 13,904 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 107.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,904 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in AutoNation by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in AutoNation by 575.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in AutoNation by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

In related news, Director David B. Edelson sold 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $66,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 27,010 shares of company stock worth $2,988,179. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AN opened at $98.84 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.32 and a twelve month high of $133.48. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.87.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.76. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AutoNation (Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.