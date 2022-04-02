NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 1,352 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 401.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTC opened at $106.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.65 and a 200 day moving average of $116.83. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.28. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.60 and a 12 month high of $153.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $457.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.88 million. PTC had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 27.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PTC shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PTC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.11.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total value of $434,966.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total transaction of $580,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

