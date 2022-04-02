NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) PT Lowered to €58.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €63.00 ($69.23) to €58.00 ($63.74) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NNGRY. Barclays upgraded shares of NN Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.95.

OTCMKTS NNGRY opened at $25.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.38. NN Group has a 12 month low of $19.58 and a 12 month high of $30.17.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers group and individual life insurance, and pension products; non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, and disability and accident insurance; employee benefits, and health insurance products; corporate-owned life insurance products; and single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products.

