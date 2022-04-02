NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Short Interest Update

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 523,800 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the February 28th total of 655,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 134.3 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get NN Group alerts:

NN Group stock opened at $51.00 on Friday. NN Group has a 1 year low of $39.69 and a 1 year high of $60.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.64.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers group and individual life insurance, and pension products; non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, and disability and accident insurance; employee benefits, and health insurance products; corporate-owned life insurance products; and single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.