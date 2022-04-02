nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.04 Million

Equities analysts forecast that nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $64.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for nLIGHT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $64.00 million and the highest is $64.08 million. nLIGHT posted sales of $61.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that nLIGHT will report full year sales of $300.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $300.00 million to $301.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $340.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow nLIGHT.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.16. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 10.98%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LASR shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LASR opened at $17.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.01 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.99. nLIGHT has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $36.95.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LASR. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of nLIGHT by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,607,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,494,000 after purchasing an additional 532,160 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the fourth quarter worth $11,512,000. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 219.5% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 425,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,179,000 after buying an additional 292,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,033,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,762,000 after buying an additional 285,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 150.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 311,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after buying an additional 186,797 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nLIGHT Company Profile (Get Rating)

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

