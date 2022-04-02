Nkarta’s (NKTX) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Nkarta’s FY2022 earnings at ($3.28) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NKTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nkarta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Nkarta in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nkarta has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Shares of NKTX opened at $11.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.30. The company has a market cap of $377.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.14. Nkarta has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $40.64.

Nkarta ( NASDAQ:NKTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.15. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nkarta will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTX. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,409,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Nkarta by 851.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 233,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 209,133 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Nkarta in the fourth quarter worth $1,730,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Nkarta by 350.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 107,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Nkarta in the fourth quarter worth $1,511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

