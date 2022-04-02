NiSource (NYSE:NI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NI. UBS Group lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI raised NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.
NYSE:NI traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.08. 3,716,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,396,310. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.31. NiSource has a 1-year low of $23.48 and a 1-year high of $32.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in NiSource by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About NiSource (Get Rating)
NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.
