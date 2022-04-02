NiSource (NYSE:NI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NI. UBS Group lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI raised NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

NYSE:NI traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.08. 3,716,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,396,310. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.31. NiSource has a 1-year low of $23.48 and a 1-year high of $32.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 11.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in NiSource by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

