New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NYT. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:NYT traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,462,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,680. New York Times has a 12 month low of $37.27 and a 12 month high of $56.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 0.82.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. New York Times had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $594.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that New York Times will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Times announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Diane Brayton sold 9,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total transaction of $414,358.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $427,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 10.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 240.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,018,000 after purchasing an additional 616,180 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 4.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 35.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 25.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

