New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 7,787 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,787 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $4,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in LiveRamp by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 20,651 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in LiveRamp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 275,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,221 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in LiveRamp by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,418,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,029,000 after purchasing an additional 46,845 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in LiveRamp by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 37,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in LiveRamp by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

NYSE RAMP opened at $38.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -75.57 and a beta of 1.16. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.42 and a 1 year high of $58.74.

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $140.60 million for the quarter. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Diego Panama sold 4,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $188,529.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RAMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.38.

LiveRamp Company Profile (Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.