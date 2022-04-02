New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,117 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 9,324 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $4,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 166.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,434 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 30,871 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 255,803 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 820,749 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $59,718,000 after acquiring an additional 110,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 65.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Globus Medical news, Director James R. Tobin sold 4,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $322,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $700,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GMED. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $76.17 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.17 and a 1 year high of $84.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.79.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $250.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

