New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 7,338 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Energizer were worth $3,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 1,537.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Energizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Energizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Energizer by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in Energizer by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $30.96 on Friday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.04 and a 52-week high of $51.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.91 and a 200 day moving average of $36.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Energizer had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 67.03%. The company had revenue of $846.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

In related news, Director Robert V. Vitale bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,235.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energizer in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

