New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 94,371 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $4,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in International Bancshares by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,759,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,889,000 after acquiring an additional 264,064 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in International Bancshares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 737,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,724,000 after acquiring an additional 9,495 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in International Bancshares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 510,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Bancshares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 477,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in International Bancshares by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 424,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,681,000 after acquiring an additional 210,256 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

Shares of IBOC opened at $41.85 on Friday. International Bancshares Co. has a 52-week low of $37.72 and a 52-week high of $50.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.31. International Bancshares’s payout ratio is 31.01%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Bancshares in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

International Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.