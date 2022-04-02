New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of New Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.27.

NGD has been the subject of a number of other reports. upped their price objective on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.85 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut New Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on New Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.41.

Shares of TSE NGD opened at C$2.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.95. New Gold has a 1-year low of C$1.29 and a 1-year high of C$2.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.94.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

