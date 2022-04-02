New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Trading Up 5.7%

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) shares were up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.29 and last traded at $41.77. Approximately 6,466 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 920,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.53.

A number of analysts have commented on NFE shares. TheStreet upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays cut their target price on New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.35). New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $648.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.92 million. The firm’s revenue was up 112.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.02%.

In other New Fortress Energy news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $17,944,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:NFE)

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

