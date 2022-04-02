New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several research firms have commented on NFE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

New Fortress Energy stock traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.92. 4,524,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,265. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.47 and a beta of 1.46. New Fortress Energy has a 1-year low of $19.17 and a 1-year high of $53.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.24.

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $648.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.92 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 7.34%. New Fortress Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that New Fortress Energy will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is presently 93.02%.

In related news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $17,944,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 274.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 12,083 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $1,750,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 36.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 341,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,948,000 after buying an additional 91,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 127.7% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 107,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

