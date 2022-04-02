Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Neuronetics from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th.

STIM traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.12. 343,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,177. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.38. Neuronetics has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $17.92. The company has a current ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $83.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.38.

Neuronetics ( NASDAQ:STIM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 33.24% and a negative net margin of 56.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Neuronetics will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neuronetics news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc bought 38,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.94 per share, with a total value of $114,030.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William Andrew Macan sold 11,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $40,698.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,948 shares of company stock worth $165,469 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STIM. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Neuronetics by 223.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in Neuronetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Neuronetics by 469.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Neuronetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Neuronetics by 230.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

