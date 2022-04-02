NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NEO. Benchmark reduced their price target on NeoGenomics from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut their target price on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BTIG Research cut their target price on NeoGenomics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on NeoGenomics from $53.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.36.

NASDAQ NEO traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.38. 5,217,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,107. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a current ratio of 7.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.48. NeoGenomics has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $54.74.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $125.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NeoGenomics news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $58,692.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in NeoGenomics in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in NeoGenomics by 37.1% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 47.5% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

