nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Gap Down to $46.20

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $46.20, but opened at $45.13. nCino shares last traded at $43.00, with a volume of 60,692 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NCNO shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of nCino from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of nCino from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nCino has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.96.

The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -83.18 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.89 and its 200-day moving average is $56.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $74.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. nCino’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of nCino by 713.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 9,069 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of nCino by 51.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 7,053 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of nCino by 102.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,313,000 after acquiring an additional 222,582 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of nCino by 145.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 38,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 22,557 shares during the period. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of nCino in the third quarter valued at $417,000.

nCino Company Profile (NASDAQ:NCNO)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

