Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NVTS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. CJS Securities started coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NVTS stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,098,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,417. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.57. Navitas Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $22.19.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $7.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 million. Analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. 23.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. Its products integrate GaN power with drive, control, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility, and new energy markets.

