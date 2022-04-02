Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stephens lowered Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Navient from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Get Navient alerts:

NASDAQ NAVI traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.05. 2,274,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,553,094. The company has a current ratio of 30.68, a quick ratio of 30.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.74. Navient has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $23.80.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.89 million. Navient had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 20.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Navient will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $55,823.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Navient by 536.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,683,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,210,000 after buying an additional 1,418,986 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter valued at $19,108,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Navient by 224.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,642,000 after buying an additional 774,347 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Navient by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,185,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,159,000 after buying an additional 425,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Navient by 399.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 491,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after buying an additional 392,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

About Navient (Get Rating)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.