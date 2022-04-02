Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.

NRP traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,255. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Natural Resource Partners has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $44.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.67 and its 200-day moving average is $33.19.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,112,205 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,170,000 after purchasing an additional 86,136 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 0.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,109,812 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 27.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,366 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $563,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment consists of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.

