National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHIGet Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which invests in income producing health care properties primarily in the long-term care industry. The company provides current income for distribution to stockholders through investments in health care related facilities, including long-term care facilities, acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, retirement centers and assisted living facilities. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an underperform rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.75.

Shares of NHI opened at $60.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 18.70 and a current ratio of 18.70. National Health Investors has a twelve month low of $50.88 and a twelve month high of $75.42.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.14 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 37.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. National Health Investors’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.54%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in National Health Investors during the first quarter worth $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in National Health Investors during the third quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in National Health Investors by 143.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 232.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

