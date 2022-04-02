National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.
NKSH stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,952. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.66. National Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $33.52 and a fifty-two week high of $39.19.
About National Bankshares (Get Rating)
National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.
