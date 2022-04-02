National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Get National Bankshares alerts:

NKSH stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,952. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.66. National Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $33.52 and a fifty-two week high of $39.19.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in National Bankshares in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in National Bankshares by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in National Bankshares by 849.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in National Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in National Bankshares by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

About National Bankshares (Get Rating)

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.