National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Receives $107.82 Average Target Price from Analysts

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.82.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. dropped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.50 to C$105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.
OTCMKTS:NTIOF traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $76.02. 4,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.15. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $65.73 and a 52-week high of $88.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.10 and a 200-day moving average of $79.17.
National Bank of Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)
National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.
