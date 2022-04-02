National Bank of Canada FI Takes $834,000 Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 108,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 10.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 725,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. 47.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $55,356.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $37,490.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,011 shares of company stock valued at $188,598. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $9.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.72. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $11.72. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TEVA. StockNews.com cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Argus cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

