National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $889,000 Investment in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 12,550.0% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 1,793.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,551 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total transaction of $446,446.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,055 shares of company stock valued at $3,042,152. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $34.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.64. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.44 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.96.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 35.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

