National Bank of Canada FI Invests $796,000 in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALNY opened at $169.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.72. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $212.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.62 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.01% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.09) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALNY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $208.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.35.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

