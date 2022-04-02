National Bank of Canada FI Buys New Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 35,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 19,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Mary Beth Henson bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ARCC shares. Hovde Group started coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.41.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $21.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.96. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $18.23 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.32 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 86.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.73%.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

