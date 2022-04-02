National Bank of Canada FI Acquires Shares of 11,640 Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Calix by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,988,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,707,000 after purchasing an additional 322,325 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Calix by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,685,523 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $132,746,000 after purchasing an additional 165,641 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Calix by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,975,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,665,000 after purchasing an additional 247,656 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Calix by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,771,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $87,588,000 after purchasing an additional 228,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Calix by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 508,531 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,136,000 after purchasing an additional 28,428 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Calix alerts:

Shares of CALX opened at $41.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.24. Calix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.84 and a 1-year high of $80.95.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $176.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.92 million. Calix had a net margin of 35.09% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CALX. Loop Capital began coverage on Calix in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Calix from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum raised Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Calix from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 10,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.94 per share, for a total transaction of $509,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $1,319,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Calix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.