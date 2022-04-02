National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NBHC stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.83. 201,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,414. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. National Bank has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.19.

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.09 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 30.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that National Bank will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $428,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of National Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of National Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

