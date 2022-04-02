National Bank Financial Weighs in on Bank of Montreal’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $10.82 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.80. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 26.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.31.

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $116.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $88.98 and a 1 year high of $122.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $666,860,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,953,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 9.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,365,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,193,000 after buying an additional 531,070 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1,723.5% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 455,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,041,000 after buying an additional 430,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,930,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,190,833,000 after purchasing an additional 381,744 shares during the last quarter. 41.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.44%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

